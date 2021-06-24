Digitex City (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00601582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

