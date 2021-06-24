Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469,381. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

