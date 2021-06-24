DistX (DISTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,398.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DistX has a market cap of $15,153.44 and approximately $28,398.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00100171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,679.32 or 1.00110104 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

