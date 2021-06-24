Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.80. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

