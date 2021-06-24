DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $5,044,670.30 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87.

On Thursday, May 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24.

Shares of DASH opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

