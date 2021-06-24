Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,315.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

