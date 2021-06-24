Downing ONE VCT Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:DDV1)

Downing ONE VCT Plc (LON:DDV1) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DDV1 traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.82. Downing ONE VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £93.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

About Downing ONE VCT

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

