Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 88,492 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

