Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

