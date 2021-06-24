Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

