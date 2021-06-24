Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.55 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,927 shares of company stock worth $114,860,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

