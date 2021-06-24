Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.84 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $213.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

