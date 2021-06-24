Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

ENPH stock opened at $170.24 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

