Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in The New York Times by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

