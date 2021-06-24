Duality Advisers LP Sells 793 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

