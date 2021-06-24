Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Insider Anirban Dey Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anirban Dey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -363.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

