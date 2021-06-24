Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.82.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.