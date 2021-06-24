Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.70 ($43.18).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:DUE opened at €32.46 ($38.19) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a one year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.