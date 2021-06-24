Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 160,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.60 per share, with a total value of $9,536,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,460,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASAN opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

