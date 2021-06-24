DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.91 billion.DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-0.760 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

