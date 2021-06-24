Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading 2.1% Higher

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$50.11. 152,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 291,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.12.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

