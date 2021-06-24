E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,403 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Cowen upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

TWTR stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.