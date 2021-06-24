E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

YMAB opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

