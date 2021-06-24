Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,724,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGRX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

