Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,724,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EGRX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.78.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
