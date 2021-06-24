Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Up 2.5%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 4,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,565,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

