easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 973.60 ($12.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,969.05.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

