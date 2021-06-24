easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

