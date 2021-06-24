Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 18,696 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,278.83.

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,426.66.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704.63.

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304.24.

On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,686.96.

SREV stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.97. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.