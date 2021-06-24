Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 394 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

