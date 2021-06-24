Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 722 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $82.75. 3,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,629. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.