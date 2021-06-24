Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.32.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

