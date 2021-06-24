Edge Capital Group LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 5,890,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

