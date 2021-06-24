Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,293.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,600,000 after purchasing an additional 694,125 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 228,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

