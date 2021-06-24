Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. 404,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,060,623. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.