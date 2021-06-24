Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 15.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 252.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $313.22. 40,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.25 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.