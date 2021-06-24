Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 6.5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.28. 42,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,955,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDIT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
