Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 6.5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.28. 42,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,955,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDIT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

