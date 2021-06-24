Effect.AI (EFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,818.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $45,818.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00197895 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00034725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

