Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.77. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 315,601 shares traded.

ELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.72.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

