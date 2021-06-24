Electric Vehicle Zone Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $200,997.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00108139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00168085 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.80 or 0.99120264 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.