Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Research analysts at Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

