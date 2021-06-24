Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.34. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

