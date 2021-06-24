Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $191.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

