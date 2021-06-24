Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $101,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,000,545 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.38. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

