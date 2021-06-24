Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,557 shares of company stock worth $1,393,321. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

