Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 400 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $347.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.30. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.19 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

