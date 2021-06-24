Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.94 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

