Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMRAF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 2,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43. Emera has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.00.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.