ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.44

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.436 per share on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENGGY stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

