Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.