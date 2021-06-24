Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC cut Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $13.86 on Monday. Engie has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.